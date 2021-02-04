Camden National Bank Sells 9,479 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 2.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.05. The stock had a trading volume of 153,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

