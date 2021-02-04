Camden National Bank Sells 761 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned about 0.38% of Northwest Natural worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Northwest Natural by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 118,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NWN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.80. 1,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

