Camden National Bank Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $117.06. 172,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,087. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

