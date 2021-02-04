Camden National Bank Raises Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Camden National by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth $36,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.35. 567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CAC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.