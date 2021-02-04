Camden National Bank Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,905,000 after buying an additional 171,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.07. 55,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 97.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

