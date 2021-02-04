Camden National Bank Has $285,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $$87.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

