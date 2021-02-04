Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Siebert Williams Shank in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

Shares of CPE opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

