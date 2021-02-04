Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

