Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,624. The stock has a market cap of $222.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

