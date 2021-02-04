Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Trading Up 3.3%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$64.19 and last traded at C$63.55. Approximately 7,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 9,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.50.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$620.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$123.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

