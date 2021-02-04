C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $91.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.57. 19,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

