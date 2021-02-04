C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 888,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

