Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms have commented on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

