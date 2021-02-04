Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £32,572.80 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Julie Brown sold 2 shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of GBX 3,552 ($46.41).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,694 ($22.13) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,773.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,582.80. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.16. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,610.08 ($21.04).

About Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

