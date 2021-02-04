Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £32,572.80 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).
Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Julie Brown sold 2 shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of GBX 3,552 ($46.41).
LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,694 ($22.13) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,773.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,582.80. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.16. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
