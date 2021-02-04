BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Set at GBX 170 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) received a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

LON BT.A opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.18 ($2.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.71.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

