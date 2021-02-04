Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $70.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after buying an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.