Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $70.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
BRKS has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.78.
BRKS opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at about $8,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after buying an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.