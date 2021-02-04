Brooks Automation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $78.82. 3,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

