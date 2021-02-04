Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives $71.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 58.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $80.50. 6,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,972. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

