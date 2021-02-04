Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 26th

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.13. 5,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $86.05.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.