Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 26th

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.13. 5,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $86.05.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.