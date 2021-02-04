Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BIP.UN opened at C$68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$20.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$37.45 and a one year high of C$74.66.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

