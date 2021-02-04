Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TSE:BIP.UN opened at C$68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$20.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$37.45 and a one year high of C$74.66.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
