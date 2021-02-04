Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,213. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.