Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 45.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.