Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,774. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
