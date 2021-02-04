Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,774. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

