Brokers Set Expectations for United States Steel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of X opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 270,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

