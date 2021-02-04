Brokers Set Expectations for Radian Group Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Radian Group stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.