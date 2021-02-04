Brokers Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

NYSE:HAL opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

