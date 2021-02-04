Brokers Offer Predictions for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDC. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of MDC opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $12,471,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 119.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 216,068 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $7,065,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $5,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

