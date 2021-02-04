Brokers Offer Predictions for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.