Brokers Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.