Brokers Issue Forecasts for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $893,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

