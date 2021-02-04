Brokers Issue Forecasts for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned about 7.12% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.