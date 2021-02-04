Brokers Issue Forecasts for American States Water’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of American States Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AWR opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in American States Water by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

