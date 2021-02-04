Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) PT at $78.00

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $5,952,750.00. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 545,965 shares of company stock worth $52,347,116. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,068. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.59, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.