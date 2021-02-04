Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $251.25

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RETA traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.44. 324,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,171. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,478 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.