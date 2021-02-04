Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $49.25

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LUNG traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.81. 2,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulmonx stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

