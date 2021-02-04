Brokerages Set DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) PT at $21.25

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several brokerages have commented on DSPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 6,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,651. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $424.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $556,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

