Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $6.56

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,053,031. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

