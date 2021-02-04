Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $33.67

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.08. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alector by 98.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $20,862,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

