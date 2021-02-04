Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $17.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.59 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $69.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.41 billion to $71.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.72 billion to $74.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,802,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

