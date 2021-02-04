Brokerages Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

MGTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGTA opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $476.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

