Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.96). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $23.13 on Monday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

