Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report $4.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 25.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 120,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,397. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

