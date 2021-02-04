Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.