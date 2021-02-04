Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $899.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the software company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.84. 43,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

