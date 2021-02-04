Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $20.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.12 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,995. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

