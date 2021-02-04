Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,418. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

