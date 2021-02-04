Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.81. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 337.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

BBU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

