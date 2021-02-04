Brokerages Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

