British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $408.43

Shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $408.43 and traded as high as $454.30. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) shares last traded at $440.00, with a volume of 2,434,883 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Barclays lowered their target price on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

Get British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 468.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 409.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.64%.

In other British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). Also, insider Chris Grigg sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £1,042,800 ($1,362,424.88). Insiders acquired 2,687 shares of company stock worth $1,318,225 over the last ninety days.

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Company Profile (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.