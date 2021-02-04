Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost Sells 10,000 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00.

NYSE EAT opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

